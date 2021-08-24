Villagers transport hay bales to the village by zipline

Villagers in Yuksekova district of Hakkari City, who make a living with animal husbandry, have developed a new method to carry hay bales to the village, collected from mountains during the summer.

The inhabitants of the village of Onbasilar, about 30 kilometers from the center of Yuksekova, have developed an interesting method to carry hay bales they collect in the mountains during the summer. The villagers, who collected the grass on the top of the hill, which is difficult to descend but closest to the village, laid 3000 meters steel ropes from the summit to the village. The hay bales hanging on the hooks are tied to the steel rope from the summit of the mountain and transported into the village like a zipline.

'LOWERING 30 THOUSAND HAY BALES IN 1 SEASON'

Describing the new method they developed, one of the villagers Husret Sen said they cut about 30 thousand bales of grass every year to feed their animals. In the past, they used to slide the bales on the snow, and now their job is getting easier with their new method, Sen said, "We used to have to wait for the winter months to make it easy to transport. Now we can transport the grass when we harvested in the summer without the danger of an avalanche. We are able to lower the bales close to the village using our wire rope," he said.

Mehmet Salih Arslan, one of the villagers, stated that they were able to bring down about a thousand hay bales per day from the summit to the village. Arslan said, "We wake up early in the morning and make our preparations. We also unload the bales that we hung on the hooks with the rope and pulley system. This work takes 1 or 1.5 months."

