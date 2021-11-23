Turkish defense minister meets Somali army chief - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

Turkish defense minister meets Somali army chief

AA / Kasım Sakallı - Haberler | Güncel

NOVEMBER 23: Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday, Nov. 23, met with Somalia's Chief of General Staff Brig. Gen. Odawa Yusuf Rageh in the capital Ankara.Rageh arrived in Turkey at the invitation of Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler.

ANKARA (AA) - NOVEMBER 23: Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday, Nov. 23, met with Somalia's Chief of General Staff Brig. Gen. Odawa Yusuf Rageh in the capital Ankara.

Rageh arrived in Turkey at the invitation of Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler.

Akar said that political and military cooperation between Turkey and "friendly and brotherly" Somalia continues to develop, adding Ankara will continue to provide all kinds of support for the people of Somalia to ensure that they live in peace and tranquility.

Turkish defense minister meets Somali army chief

Turkish defense minister meets Somali army chief

Turkish defense minister meets Somali army chief

Son dakika haber: Eski istihbaratçı Altaylı'nın, FETÖ'nün 2'nci ismi ile fotoğrafı çıktı

Son dakika haber: Eski istihbaratçı Altaylı'nın, FETÖ'nün 2'nci ismi ile fotoğrafı çıktı

 Ankara merkezli 42 ilde FETÖ'nün jandarma mahrem yapılanmasına yönelik operasyon

Ankara merkezli 42 ilde FETÖ'nün jandarma mahrem yapılanmasına yönelik operasyon

 Mansur Yavaş ulaşımda yeni kararı duyurdu: Kadınlar istediği yerde inebilecek

Mansur Yavaş ulaşımda yeni kararı duyurdu: Kadınlar istediği yerde inebilecek

AA / Kasım Sakallı - Son Dakika Haberleri

Haberi Kaydet
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500
title