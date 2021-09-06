Turkish actress Esin Varan in Law & Order

Esin Varan, who has been acting in the United States for many years, starred in the TV series Law & Order, directed by John David Coles. John David Coles is best known for House of Cards, Sex and the City, Homeland. Varan, who played the American Doctor Atul Sharma alongside Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott. Varan told DHA about the series and his experiences as an actor in the USA.

Law and Order draw attention as a 20-season series starring famous names such as Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner, Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg. Esin Varan, who plays an American doctor Atul Sharma in the series, said that she went through 7 stages to take a role in the series.

Esin Varan said, "It made me incredibly happy to be a part of this series. It was an incredible honor to be on the same stage with such great actors, to chat between shootings, and such a channel like NBC chose me among thousands of candidates. The auditions were in 7 stages. In this process, I had to be approved by the director and the channel separately."A SCRIPT FOR MUSLIM WOMENExplaining that she has now started rehearsals for the Broadway project, Varan said, "Actually, the play was going to be released in March 2020. However, the deadline was set as March 2022 cause of the pandemic. At the same time, I have to keep a secret that I will start the shooting of the Amazon project. I am playing one of the leading roles in the series, which will be shot in Atlanta. We will start the shooting of a project that I am also in the writer's chair, apart from acting. A film I wrote on behalf of all Muslim women who could not make their voices heard. I made my acting adventure in the USA in a vlog on YouTube and in Turkish. I am sharing the behind-the-scenes of TV series and movies, my acting process in these platforms."

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı