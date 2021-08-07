Train driver stopped the train and put out the wildfire

The drivers of the 4 September Blue Train, which goes from Sivas to the direction of Malatya, noticed the wildfire near the railway between Akgedik and Uluguney stations, at around 11.30 am. One of the driver Rasit Agicitemiz, informed Station Chief over the radio, about the wildfire near the railway. The other driver Halil İbrahim Karacan, took the fire extinguisher immediately intervened in the fire that had just started and seemed to affect the small area. When the fire extinguisher was finished, other train officers intervened and extinguished the flames.

FOOTAGE

The moment of stopping train, putting out the wildfire near the railway

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı