SunExpress starts direct flights between Vilnius and Antalya

ANTALYA (DHA) - SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, has announced that it has expanded its European flight network with new destinations in the summer of 2022. The airline begins direct scheduled flights between its hub Antalya and Lithuania's capital Vilnius in summer.

SunExpress, the airline that connects Turkey's tourism capital Antalya to the highest number of destinations with both domestic and international direct flights, announced that as of April, it has added Vilnius to its flight network with up to 7 reciprocal flights per week.