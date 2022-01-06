SunExpress starts direct flights between Vilnius and Antalya - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

SunExpress starts direct flights between Vilnius and Antalya

SunExpress starts direct flights between Vilnius and Antalya
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, has announced that it has expanded its European flight network with new destinations in the summer of 2022. The airline begins direct scheduled flights between its hub Antalya and Lithuania's capital Vilnius in summer.

ANTALYA (DHA) - SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, has announced that it has expanded its European flight network with new destinations in the summer of 2022. The airline begins direct scheduled flights between its hub Antalya and Lithuania's capital Vilnius in summer.

SunExpress, the airline that connects Turkey's tourism capital Antalya to the highest number of destinations with both domestic and international direct flights, announced that as of April, it has added Vilnius to its flight network with up to 7 reciprocal flights per week.

EASY ACCESS TO ANTALYA

Starting in April with the direct flights of SunExpress, which has been organizing charter flights between Lithuania and Turkey through many tour operators, Lithuanian holidaymakers will have the opportunity to individually plan their holidays in Turkey and reach the popular tourist destination Antalya easier than ever before.


SunExpress starts direct flights between Vilnius and Antalya

Antalya'da boğularak öldürülen kadının cesedi sandıkta bulundu

Antalya'da boğularak öldürülen kadının cesedi sandıkta bulundu

 Antalya'daki deprem öncesinde Android telefonlara gönderilen bildirim gündem yarattı

Antalya'daki deprem öncesinde Android telefonlara gönderilen bildirim gündem yarattı

 Son dakika! Antalya'nın Alanya ilçesi açıklarında 5,3 büyüklüğünde deprem

Son dakika! Antalya'nın Alanya ilçesi açıklarında 5,3 büyüklüğünde deprem

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri

Haberi Kaydet
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.
title