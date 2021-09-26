Piano recital by Gulsin Onay in the threshing floor - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

Piano recital by Gulsin Onay in the threshing floor

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
Piano recital by Gulsin Onay in the threshing floor

STATE artist pianist Gulsin Onay gave a piano recital in the threshing floor in Bayburt Harvesting FestivalState artist pianist Gulsin Onay, who came to the city to participate in the 'Harvesting Festival' organized by the Kenan Yavuz Ethnography Museum for the '2021 Silletto Award' in of...

BAYBURT (DHA) - STATE artist pianist Gulsin Onay gave a piano recital in the threshing floor in Bayburt Harvesting Festival

State artist pianist Gulsin Onay, who came to the city to participate in the 'Harvesting Festival' organized by the Kenan Yavuz Ethnography Museum for the '2021 Silletto Award' in of Bayburt, gave a piano recital at the threshing floor among the wheat stalks.

FOOTAGE:

--------------------Scenes from recital by drone shoot


Piano recital by Gulsin Onay in the threshing floor

Piano recital by Gulsin Onay in the threshing floor

Piano recital by Gulsin Onay in the threshing floor

Piano recital by Gulsin Onay in the threshing floor

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Devlet Bahçeli Süleyman Soylu Binali Yıldırım Mehmet Nuri Ersoy Muhammed Ali Fatih Erbakan
Magazin Esra Erol Derya Uluğ Kerem Kamışlı Mehmet Ali Erbil
Spor Muslera Mesut Özil Bülent Uygun Stefan Kuntz Mario Balotelli
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler Rüya Tabirleri Yemek Tarifleri Hulusi Akar
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Haber: Piano recital by Gulsin Onay in the threshing floor - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 26.09.2021 15:06:22. #1.12#