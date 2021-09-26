Piano recital by Gulsin Onay in the threshing floor

BAYBURT (DHA) - STATE artist pianist Gulsin Onay gave a piano recital in the threshing floor in Bayburt Harvesting Festival

State artist pianist Gulsin Onay, who came to the city to participate in the 'Harvesting Festival' organized by the Kenan Yavuz Ethnography Museum for the '2021 Silletto Award' in of Bayburt, gave a piano recital at the threshing floor among the wheat stalks.

