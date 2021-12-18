Persian tomb found for the first time in Van

In the Sabaniye Neighborhood of Edremit district in Van, the Persian cemetery was found for the first time in the city, during the rescue excavation initiated by the teams after the illegal excavations 10 months ago.

A report was received that illegal excavation was carried out in the area claimed to be a historical cemetery 10 months ago in the Sabaniye Neighborhood of Edremit. In the investigation carried out by the police in the region, it was determined that the treasure hunters dug tunnels and made illegal excavations in the area right next to their houses. While an investigation was launched against the treasure hunters, the police started to keep watch in the area where they arrived with armored vehicles. Then the Museum of Van Directorate teams started an investigation in the region. During the surface survey, tombs belonging to the Islamic period were found in the upper layer. Thereupon, the parcel on which the hill is located was registered as a 1st-degree archaeological site by the Cultural Heritage Conservation Board of Van. Afterward, a team of 13 people affiliated with the Museum of Van Directorate carried out excavations in the region.

BRONZE BRACELETS AND SEALS WERE FOUND

Museum of Van Director Erol Uslu said, "During the 10-day rescue excavation we launched, a tomb belonging to the Persian Empire, which is known to once dominate the Van but lacks cultural remains, was found, just below the Muslim cemetery. There is a time difference of 2,500 years between these two tombs. This is the first time we have encountered this type of tomb structure. Bronze bracelets, beads, and seals were found on the bones in the tomb. The icon on the seal is not yet resolved. However, the seal is made of a precious stone known as 'lapis lazuli'. This type of stone is a stone brought mainly from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Scandinavian regions"

'THE PERSIAN TOMB FOUND FOR THE FIRST TIME'

"As a result of the work to be done in this area, necessary works will be carried out to bring the area to tourism and necessary initiatives will be taken together with the stakeholders to protect and evaluate the area in the best way. The remains we obtained from the works have clearly documented that the hill was used as a cemetery during the Persian period. It is not possible for me to talk about the existence of a known Persian cemetery in the region until now. So for the first time, we find the remains of a tomb from the Persian period" Uslu also said.

Explaining that the 3 sides of the parcel, which was declared a first degree protected area and taken under protection, will be closed and the remaining parts will be surrounded by wire mesh, Uslu stated that the works are carried out meticulously to prevent any more illegal excavations in the region. "We would like to thank Van Provincial Police Chief and his team. Indeed, the area has been under protection by the security forces for a long time since its detection. They will keep protecting the area. The heritage of the society will not be allowed to be destroyed by anyone" Uslu added.

