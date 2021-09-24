Paulo Coelho dedicates his book 'The Archer' to Olympic champion Mete Gazoz - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

Paulo Coelho dedicates his book 'The Archer' to Olympic champion Mete Gazoz

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
Paulo Coelho dedicates his book 'The Archer' to Olympic champion Mete Gazoz

Brazilian author Paulo Coelho dedicated his latest book 'The Archer' to the Olympic champion national archer Mete Gazoz.The latest book of the Brazilian author Paulo Coelho, who has sold more than 300 million books in more than 80 languages, has been on the shelves in Turkey since September 21st.

Brazilian author Paulo Coelho dedicated his latest book 'The Archer' to the Olympic champion national archer Mete Gazoz.

The latest book of the Brazilian author Paulo Coelho, who has sold more than 300 million books in more than 80 languages, has been on the shelves in Turkey since September 21st. Posting on his Twitter account, Coelho dedicated his book to national archer Mete Gazoz, who won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"FIRST BOOK DEDICATED TO YOU, GENIUS OF ARCHERY"

"Mete Gazoz ... First book dedicated to you, genius of archery. And this is my vision of archery as a way to understand better our lives" Coelho, 74, told Mete Gazoz in a video post.

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE

-------------------Coelho's statements in a video post


Paulo Coelho dedicates his book 'The Archer' to Olympic champion Mete Gazoz

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Mehmet Muş Muharrem İnce Selahattin Demirtaş Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Magazin Yemek Tarifleri Oğuzhan Koç Caner Cindoruk İbrahim Tatlıses
Spor Cristiano Şenol Güneş Nihat Özdemir Mustafa Denizli Mario Balotelli
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Şans Oyunları Fahrettin Koca Münir Karaloğlu
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Haber: Paulo Coelho dedicates his book 'The Archer' to Olympic champion Mete Gazoz - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 24.09.2021 15:36:50. #1.11#