Passenger bus rolled into a ditch in Istanbul: 3 dead, 9 injured

Passenger bus rolled into a ditch on Beykoz Northern Marmara Highway at Resadiye location in Istanbul. The driver and 2 passengers died in the accident, also 9 passengers were injured. The injured were taken to the nearby hospitals. The investigations of the teams are continuing.

The incident took place around 08.30 on Beykoz Northern Marmara Highway at Resadiye location in Istanbul. Traveling from Tekirdag province to Antalya, the intercity passenger bus went out of control and rolled into a ditch while it was proceeding to pick up passengers from Dudullu. There were 22 people including the crew on the bus. Upon the notification, many firefighters, health, and police teams were dispatched to the scene. The teams that arrived at the scene in a short time evacuated the stuck passengers in the bus. The driver and 2 passengers died in the accident, also 9 passengers were injured.

-Details