Mother of gold medalist Olympian Busenaz: Achieved this success with the strength of Turks
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Mother of gold medalist Olympian Busenaz: Achieved this success with the strength of Turks

Mother of gold medalist Olympian Busenaz: Achieved this success with the strength of Turks
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

The family of Trabzonspor athlete Busenaz Surmeneli, who won the gold medal in the women's 69 kg boxing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, is proud of their daughter's success. Busenaz's mother Songul Surmeneli said "Since childhood, she has always worked and earned her right.

The family of Trabzonspor athlete Busenaz Surmeneli, who won the gold medal in the women's 69 kg boxing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, is proud of their daughter's success. Busenaz's mother Songul Surmeneli said "Since childhood, she has always worked and earned her right. They achieved this success with the strength of faith and Turks. They both lived this pride and made us live too."

The family of Trabzonspor's gold medalist Olympian Busenaz Surmeneli, who became the Olympic champion by defeating Chinese boxer Hong Gu in the final, is proud.

"SHE KEPT HER PROMISE AND SUCCEED"

Songul Surmeneli stated that they always support her daughter and are proud of her, and said, "We have witnessed my daughter's hard work. She had a goal; She worked day and night to reach her goal. Above all, she made a promise to herself, and she kept her word and succeeded. 'I'll come with my medal,' she said."


Mother of gold medalist Olympian Busenaz: Achieved this success with the strength of Turks
Mother of gold medalist Olympian Busenaz: Achieved this success with the strength of Turks

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Gençlik ve Spor Bakanı Kasapoğlu'ndan Tokyo 2020'de madalya alan sporculara tebrik
Gençlik ve Spor Bakanı Kasapoğlu'ndan Tokyo 2020'de madalya alan sporculara tebrik
Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Fuat Oktay Abdulahat Arvas Bekir Pakdemirli Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu
Magazin Aleyna Tilki Demet Akalın Yılmaz Erdoğan Mohammed Al Saloussi
Spor Mete Gazoz Fatih Terim Rıza Kayaalp Valentin Rosier Oğulcan Çağlayan
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
Mother of gold medalist Olympian Busenaz: Achieved this success with the strength of Turks - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 8.8.2021 15:52:12. #1.15#

title