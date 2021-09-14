'Maradona from Urfa' impresses with his 'juggling bucket' performance

Ali Turgut (38), who works in constructions in Sanliurfa and juggles empty paint buckets like balls during his breaks and shares them on social media, draws attention with his performance. Turgut, whom those around him call 'Maradona from Urfa', said, "I work in construction, I juggle buckets in my free times. Everyone is amazed and I am happy with it."

Ali Turgut, who makes his living in Sanliurfa by working in construction and doing plaster and paintwork, shares images of his shows on his social media accounts, where he juggles empty paint buckets like soccer balls. Turgut, whose videos were watched by many people, said that he loved football and was known as 'Maradona from Urfa' after his shows with buckets.

-Ali Turgut, Juggling bucket