'Maradona from Urfa' impresses with his 'juggling bucket' performance

Demirören Haber Ajansı
Ali Turgut (38), who works in constructions in Sanliurfa and juggles empty paint buckets like balls during his breaks and shares them on social media, draws attention with his performance.

Ali Turgut (38), who works in constructions in Sanliurfa and juggles empty paint buckets like balls during his breaks and shares them on social media, draws attention with his performance. Turgut, whom those around him call 'Maradona from Urfa', said, "I work in construction, I juggle buckets in my free times. Everyone is amazed and I am happy with it."

Ali Turgut, who makes his living in Sanliurfa by working in construction and doing plaster and paintwork, shares images of his shows on his social media accounts, where he juggles empty paint buckets like soccer balls. Turgut, whose videos were watched by many people, said that he loved football and was known as 'Maradona from Urfa' after his shows with buckets.

'WE USED TO PUT STONES IN THE SOCKS AND PLAY WITH IT LIKE A BALL'

Explaining that he has dreamed of being a football player since his childhood and that he has been in the youth team of Sanliurfaspor, Turgut said, "I have this talent since childhood. We couldn't buy a ball because our financial situation was not good. We used to put stones in old socks and play with it like a ball. This talent came from those years. I juggle it as I like to do. Every day I improved myself and became a professional bucket bouncer in this area. Upon the advice of my colleagues who saw this talent of mine, I started to shoot videos with my mobile phone. I share these videos on my social media accounts. Those who watch my videos say that even the football players can't do the same as I do with the bucket. Everyone is amazed by my ability. This is a talent that God has given me and I am happy about it."

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE

-------------

-Ali Turgut, Juggling bucket


