League Of Legends 11.6 Yaması ile değişikliğe uğrayacak şampiyonlar sızdırıldı
Riot Games çalışanı ve aynı zamanda League of Legends baş oyun tasarımcısı olan , gelecek olan 11.6 yaması ile birlikte hangi şampiyonların değişikliğe uğrayacağını paylaştı. League of Legends 11.6 yamasının 17 Mart Çarşamba günü yayınlanması bekleniyor.
11.6 Yaması ile birlikte güçlendirilecek olan şampiyonlar
Akali
Xin Zhao
Leblanc
Sylas
Pyke
Volibear
11.6 Yaması ile birlikte güçsüzleştirilecek olan şampiyonlar
Hecarim
Karthus
Urgot
Lillia
Renekton
Gnar
Savaş Akademisi Kostümleri
Savaş Akademisi Caitlyn
Savaş Akademisi Garen
Savaş Akademisi Wukong
Savaş Akademisi Yone
Savaş Akademisi Leona
Savaş Akademisi Leona – Prestij Sürümü
Kaynak: Playerbros