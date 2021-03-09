League Of Legends 11.6 Yaması ile değişikliğe uğrayacak şampiyonlar sızdırıldı

Riot Games çalışanı ve aynı zamanda League of Legends baş oyun tasarımcısı olan Mark Yetter, gelecek olan 11.6 yaması ile birlikte hangi şampiyonların değişikliğe uğrayacağını paylaştı. League of Legends 11.6 yamasının 17 Mart Çarşamba günü yayınlanması bekleniyor. Patch Preview for 11.6. Includes: -Systemic healing reduced-Xin Zhao mini upgrade-And the usual targeting of outliers (strong and weak) pic.twitter.com/nOWK1loOkl […]