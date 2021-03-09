League Of Legends 11.6 Yaması ile değişikliğe uğrayacak şampiyonlar sızdırıldı
09.03.2021 20:17 | Son Güncelleme: 09.03.2021 20:21
Riot Games çalışanı ve aynı zamanda League of Legends baş oyun tasarımcısı olan Mark Yetter, gelecek olan 11.6 yaması ile birlikte hangi şampiyonların değişikliğe uğrayacağını paylaştı. League of Legends 11.6 yamasının 17 Mart Çarşamba günü yayınlanması bekleniyor.

Riot Games çalışanı ve aynı zamanda League of Legends baş oyun tasarımcısı olan , gelecek olan 11.6 yaması ile birlikte hangi şampiyonların değişikliğe uğrayacağını paylaştı. League of Legends 11.6 yamasının 17 Mart Çarşamba günü yayınlanması bekleniyor.

11.6 Yaması ile birlikte güçlendirilecek olan şampiyonlar

Akali

Xin Zhao

Leblanc

Sylas

Pyke

Volibear

11.6 Yaması ile birlikte güçsüzleştirilecek olan şampiyonlar

Hecarim

Karthus

Urgot

Lillia

Renekton

Gnar

Savaş Akademisi Kostümleri

Savaş Akademisi Caitlyn

Savaş Akademisi Garen

Savaş Akademisi Wukong

Savaş Akademisi Yone

Savaş Akademisi Leona

Savaş Akademisi Leona – Prestij Sürümü

Kaynak: Playerbros

