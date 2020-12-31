Hadise - Düm Tek Tek şarkı sözleri nelerdir? Düm Tek Tek şarkı sözleri! Hadise kimdir?

Hadise'nin Düm Tek Tek şarkısının sözlerine aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

HADİSE - DÜM TEK TEK ŞARKI SÖZLERİ

Baby you're perfect for me

You are my gift from heaven

This is the greastest story of all times

We met like in a movie

So meant to last forever

And what you're doing to me

Feel so fine

Angel, I wake up

And live my dreams

Endlessly

Crazy for you

Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?

The beat's going Düm Tek Tek

Always out it like theres no limit

Feels like there's no way back

Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?

The beat's going Düm Tek Tek

Always out it like there is no limit

Feels like there's no way back

Baby I read all answers

In your exotic movements

You are the greatest dancer of all times

You make me feel so special

No one can kiss like you do

As if it's your profession

Feel so fine

Angel I wake up

And live my dreams

Endlessly

Crazy for you

Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?

The beat's going Düm Tek Tek

Always louder like there's no limit

Feels like there is no way back

Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?

The beat's going Düm Tek Tek

Always louder like there's no limit

Feels like there is no way back

Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?

Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?

The beat's going Düm Tek Tek

Always louder like there's no limit

Feels like there's no way back

Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?

The beat's going Düm Tek Tek

Always louder like there's no limit

Feels like there's no way back

Always louder like there is no limit

Feels like there's no way back

Always louder like there is no limit

Feels like Düm Tek Tek