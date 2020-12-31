Hadise - Düm Tek Tek şarkı sözleri nelerdir? Düm Tek Tek şarkı sözleri! Hadise kimdir?
Hadise Düm Tek Tek şarkısı O Ses Türkiye Yılbaşı programında söylendi. Peki Düm Tek Tek sözleri nelerdir?
Hadise'nin Düm Tek Tek şarkısının sözlerine aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
HADİSE - DÜM TEK TEK ŞARKI SÖZLERİ
Baby you're perfect for me
You are my gift from heaven
This is the greastest story of all times
We met like in a movie
So meant to last forever
And what you're doing to me
Feel so fine
Angel, I wake up
And live my dreams
Endlessly
Crazy for you
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
The beat's going Düm Tek Tek
Always out it like theres no limit
Feels like there's no way back
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
The beat's going Düm Tek Tek
Always out it like there is no limit
Feels like there's no way back
Baby I read all answers
In your exotic movements
You are the greatest dancer of all times
You make me feel so special
No one can kiss like you do
As if it's your profession
Feel so fine
Angel I wake up
And live my dreams
Endlessly
Crazy for you
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
The beat's going Düm Tek Tek
Always louder like there's no limit
Feels like there is no way back
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
The beat's going Düm Tek Tek
Always louder like there's no limit
Feels like there is no way back
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
The beat's going Düm Tek Tek
Always louder like there's no limit
Feels like there's no way back
Can you feel the rhythm in my heart?
The beat's going Düm Tek Tek
Always louder like there's no limit
Feels like there's no way back
Always louder like there is no limit
Feels like there's no way back
Always louder like there is no limit
Feels like Düm Tek Tek