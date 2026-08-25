GITEX Ai Türkiye 2026

Gıtex Ai Türkiye is bringing together the boldest minds, biggest innovators, and visionary leaders shaping tomorrow. From AI to cybersecurity, fintech to e-commerce, data centres to digital investment, this is where ideas turn into impact.

Hosted by Invest in Türkiye and supported by the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Industry and Technology, this inaugural edition will position your business at the centre of Eurasia’s global tech, innovation, and digital investment ecosystem.

Who’s ready?

Bold startups

Global & local tech powerhouses

Visionary investors

Policymakers

Minds that move the world

Accelerate Your Tech in Türkiye & Beyond - GITEX Ai Türkiye | 9–10 September 2026 | Istanbul Expo Center

www.gitexturkiye.com