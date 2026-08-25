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GITEX Ai Türkiye 2026

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GITEX arrives in Türkiye! Join global tech leaders, startups & investors shaping AI, fintech, cybersecurity & more. 9–10 Sept 2026, Istanbul Expo Center

Gıtex Ai Türkiye is bringing together the boldest minds, biggest innovators, and visionary leaders shaping tomorrow. From AI to cybersecurity, fintech to e-commerce, data centres to digital investment, this is where ideas turn into impact.

Hosted by Invest in Türkiye and supported by the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Industry and Technology, this inaugural edition will position your business at the centre of Eurasia’s global tech, innovation, and digital investment ecosystem.

Who’s ready?

  •  Bold startups
  • Global & local tech powerhouses
  •  Visionary investors
  • Policymakers
  • Minds that move the world

Accelerate Your Tech in Türkiye & Beyond - GITEX Ai Türkiye | 9–10 September 2026 | Istanbul Expo Center

www.gitexturkiye.com

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