Ukrainian parachuter thanked Coast Guard teams who saved her life

FETHİYE, MUĞLA (DHA) - In Mugla's Fethiye district, Ukrainian parachuter Maria Protsluk (28) fell into the sea for an unknown reason while parachuting and her tongue slipped into her throat. Protsluk, who survived thanks to the intervention of the Coast Guard Command teams, was discharged after her treatment in the hospital. Later, she thanked the teams by reaching them by phone.

At the 21st International Oludeniz Air Games Festival held in Fethiye's Oludeniz Neighbourhood, Ukrainian national Maria Protsluk parachuted from Babadag's 1700-meter runway at 12: 00 yesterday. Protsluk fell into the sea for an unknown reason as she was landing. The diving team on board the Security South Aegean Group Command boat arrived at the scene in a short time. Protsluk was taken out from the water to the boat and it was determined that her tongue turned upside down and slipped into her throat. Maria Protsluk, who survived as a result of the intervention of the teams, was handed over to the medics waiting on the shore. Then she was taken to a private hospital in Fethiye and was discharged today after being kept under observation at night. It was learned that Maria Protsluk, who reached the officials of the Coast Guard Command by phone, said, "I learned that you arrived at the area where I fell within 1 minute. I am alive now as a result of your intervention. I thank you all very much."

