Heavy fog blankets Yuksekova and Corlu in Turkey

HAKKARİ (DHA) - Heavy fog descended over Yuksekova district of Hakkari and Corlu district of Tekirdag. The fog reduced visibility to 10 meters in Yuksekova and 15-20 meters in Corlu in places.

In Yuksekova, 80 kilometers from the city center, heavy fog descended in the morning hours. While the visibility was reduced to 10 meters in places, the drivers in the traffic had a hard time. Due to the dense fog, high-rise buildings were only half visible.

On the other hand, fog also descended in Tekirdag's Corlu where the temperature is 13 degrees. Visibility was reduced to 15-20 meters which caused the drivers a hard time on the road. Transportation was disrupted between Corlu-Cerkezkoy and Corlu-Ergene districts, where traffic is heavy and factory service vehicles are used. Police teams, taking precautions in areas with heavy traffic, warned drivers to be careful.

