3rd human-like stone solo exhibition in Marmaris

Ahmet Aslan (52) who works as a shepherd in Marmaris district of MUĞLA in Turkey opened his third solo exhibition by collecting human-like stones he found while grazing the animals.

Ahmet Aslan (52) who works as a shepherd in Marmaris district of MUĞLA in Turkey opened his third solo exhibition by collecting human-like stones he found while grazing the animals.

Ahmet Aslan, a primary school graduate who immigrated from Sanliurfa to Konya and then to Marmaris to work as a shepherd, has collected stones resembling human faces from the pastures for 20 years. Aslan opened his third solo exhibition in Marmaris Selimiye Neighborhood today. In the exhibition, 70 human-like stones were presented to art lovers with a mini concert and cocktail. "In 2020, I opened an exhibition for 2 months in Izmir and then for 7 months in Nevsehir. I am happy to be in Marmaris with my exhibition for the 3 months" Aslan said.

