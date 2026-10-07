Manifest Tralala şarkı sözleri: Manifest Tralala şarkı sözleri neler?Google algoritmasına bırakmayın, okuyacağınız haberi siz seçin! Tıkla ve ekle
Manifest'in yeni şarkısı “Tralala” müzikseverlerin gündeminde yer alıyor. Şarkının yayınlanmasıyla birlikte dinleyiciler, “Manifest Tralala şarkı sözleri neler?”, “Manifest Tralala şarkı sözleri nerede?” ve “Tralala şarkısının sözleri nasıl?” sorularına yanıt aramaya başladı.
Manifest'in yeni çalışması “Tralala” müzik platformlarında dinleyicilerle buluşurken şarkının sözleri de araştırılmaya başlandı. Grubun yeni parçasını dinleyenler, “ Manifest Tralala şarkı sözleri neler?” sorusuna yanıt arıyor. Tralala'nın sözleri, şarkının konusu ve merak edilen detaylar gündemde.
MANİFEST TRALALA NE ZAMAN ÇIKACAK?
Manifest'in yeni İngilizce şarkısı “Tralala”, 9 Ekim saat 00.00'da tüm dijital müzik platformlarında yayınlanacak. Şarkıyla grubun uluslararası müzik piyasasındaki hedeflerini güçlendirmesi amaçlanıyor.
MANİFEST - TRALALA ŞARKI SÖZLERİ
Can't get your eyes of my, I'm tra-la-la
Look like an angel goddamn, mashallah
I move to the beat it goes dum da-ra-ra
Can't get your eyes of my
Can't get your eyes of my
Didn't mean to ask for attention when I came by
In the same location on the same night
Built up that tension oh
Day by day ah
I know you want what you can't get
Just a little more attraction
You're not getting that satisfaction
I'll be driving you crazy oh, play by play, oh
You can't help but notice me
Yeah, I can't help but notice you
You can't look away from me
I feel your eyes all over
You
Can't get your eyes of my, I'm tra-la-la
Look like an angel, goddamn mashallah
I move to the beat, it goes dum da-ra-ra
Can't get your eyes of my
Can't get your eyes of my, tra-la-la
I do it on purpose
Now you look a little bit nervous, yeah
You watching every movement
To the right, to the left, to the right, to the right, right
You're trying to calm me, lay it down
I'm lost and we're on a date and now
Love makes us wanna
Start a fight with a gun every time we're around
You can't help but notice me, yeah
I can't help but notice you
You building up that fantasy
I feel your eyes all over
You
Can't get your eyes of my, I'm tra-la-la
Look like an angel, goddamn mashallah
I move to the beat, it goes dum da-ra-ra
Can't get your eyes of my
Can't get your eyes of my, tra-la-la
My friends know your friends
And we got a lot of intel on the weekends
Where you're going out, I'm dressed up and I'll be there
Whoops, it must be a coincidence
And then your friends see my friends
Now we're pulling up, same club, same wristband
It's so obvious that you wanted this
And I love messing with your confidence
You can't help but notice me, yeah
I can't help but notice you
You can't look away from me
I feel your eyes all over
You