Manifest Tralala şarkı sözleri: Manifest Tralala şarkı sözleri neler?

Manifest'in yeni çalışması “Tralala” müzik platformlarında dinleyicilerle buluşurken şarkının sözleri de araştırılmaya başlandı. Grubun yeni parçasını dinleyenler, “ Manifest Tralala şarkı sözleri neler?” sorusuna yanıt arıyor. Tralala'nın sözleri, şarkının konusu ve merak edilen detaylar gündemde.

MANİFEST TRALALA NE ZAMAN ÇIKACAK?

Manifest'in yeni İngilizce şarkısı “Tralala”, 9 Ekim saat 00.00'da tüm dijital müzik platformlarında yayınlanacak. Şarkıyla grubun uluslararası müzik piyasasındaki hedeflerini güçlendirmesi amaçlanıyor.

MANİFEST - TRALALA ŞARKI SÖZLERİ

Can't get your eyes of my, I'm tra-la-la

Look like an angel goddamn, mashallah

I move to the beat it goes dum da-ra-ra

Can't get your eyes of my

Can't get your eyes of my

Didn't mean to ask for attention when I came by

In the same location on the same night

Built up that tension oh

Day by day ah

I know you want what you can't get

Just a little more attraction

You're not getting that satisfaction

I'll be driving you crazy oh, play by play, oh

You can't help but notice me

Yeah, I can't help but notice you

You can't look away from me

I feel your eyes all over

You

Can't get your eyes of my, I'm tra-la-la

Look like an angel, goddamn mashallah

I move to the beat, it goes dum da-ra-ra

Can't get your eyes of my

Can't get your eyes of my, tra-la-la

I do it on purpose

Now you look a little bit nervous, yeah

You watching every movement

To the right, to the left, to the right, to the right, right

You're trying to calm me, lay it down

I'm lost and we're on a date and now

Love makes us wanna

Start a fight with a gun every time we're around

You can't help but notice me, yeah

I can't help but notice you

You building up that fantasy

I feel your eyes all over

You

Can't get your eyes of my, I'm tra-la-la

Look like an angel, goddamn mashallah

I move to the beat, it goes dum da-ra-ra

Can't get your eyes of my

Can't get your eyes of my, tra-la-la

My friends know your friends

And we got a lot of intel on the weekends

Where you're going out, I'm dressed up and I'll be there

Whoops, it must be a coincidence

And then your friends see my friends

Now we're pulling up, same club, same wristband

It's so obvious that you wanted this

And I love messing with your confidence

You can't help but notice me, yeah

I can't help but notice you

You can't look away from me

I feel your eyes all over

You