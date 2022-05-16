Head of EU Delegation to Turkey Ambassador Meyer-Landrut visited Hatay - Haberler

Meyer-Landrut came to Hatay for a series of visits. Ambassador Meyer-Landrut and the accompanying delegation visited the United Nations Aid Loading Center in Reyhanli district and received information. Making a statement at the end of the visit, Meyer-Landrut reminded that the 6th Syria Conference was held in Brussels by the European Union, and their support for the ongoing humanitarian aid efforts was emphasized at the meeting.

"These people have faced destruction, suffering, loss, and the bombings that continue every day continue to take the lives of civilians. Over the past year, around 400 trucks crossed the Turkish border into northern Syria, where children, women and the most vulnerable reached millions of Syrians, every month. Last July, members of the Security Council came together as a symbol of unity and drew attention to the suffering of the people who are in distress in northern Syria. From that time to this day, there has been an increase in humanitarian needs now 4.1 million people need the assistance that will be provided, and one million of them are children at risk."