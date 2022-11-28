Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? 28 Kasım – 4 Aralık 2022
Her hafta yeni oyunlar piyasaya sürülmeye devam ediyor. Piyasaya yeni sürülen oyunların yanı sıra daha önce sürülmüş fakat farklı platformlara çıkış yapmaya hazırlanan oyunlar da yeni yerlerini almaya başlıyor. PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS ve Android için çıkacak yeni oyunlarda bu hafta neler var? Aksiyon, macera, simülasyon ve daha fazla türde pek çok oyun 28 Kasım – 4 Aralık 2022 arasında çıkış yapmaya hazırlanıyor. Peki, Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? Detayları haberimizde…
Her hafta olduğu gibi bu hafta da yeni oyunlar, oyuncularla buluşmaya hazırlanıypr. Aksiyon türünden simülasyonuna kadar bu hafta tüm platformlarda çıkacak yeni oyunları sizler için listeledik. İşte bu hafta piyasaya çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
28 Kasım – 4 Aralık 2022 tarihleri arasında PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS ve Android için çıkış yapacak oyunları sizler için derledik. İşte bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight – PC
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – PC
- Sable –PS5, PS4
- The Knight Witch – PS5, PC
- Soccer Story –PC, Switch
- Speedgunner Ultra – Xbox Series X
- Nintendo Switch Sports – Golf Update – Switch
- In Nightmare – PC
- Gundam Evolution –PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Sword of the Vagrant – PS5, Switch
- Deepening Fire – PC
- Fangs – PC
- Retro Gadgets – PC
- The Outbound Ghost – PS5, PS4
- Megalan 11 –Xbox One
- Astronite –Switch, PS4
- Front Mission 1st: Remake – Switch
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – PC
- Vayan – PC
- Inscryption – Switch
- Ascend: Reborn – PC
- Elevator Action Returns S-Tribute – PC, Xbox Series X|S
- Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered –PS5, Switch
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Retribution – PC
- Dwarven Skykeep – PC
- Tropico 6: New Frontiers – PC
- Lover Pretend – Switch
- Munchkin Digital – PC
- New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja – Xbox Series X|S
- Moonshine Inc. – PC
- The Outbound Ghost – PC
- Papetura – Switch
- Excavator Simulator – PC
- The Department / Trosedd – PC
- Prodecessor – PC
- The Callisto Protocol – PC
- Need For Speed Unbond – PS5, PC
- Marvel's Midnight Suns – PS5
- Warlords Under Siege – PC
- Goonya Monster – PC, PS5
- Art of the Rail – PC