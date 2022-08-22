Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? 22 – 28 Ağustos 2022
Gamegar HaberleriHer hafta yeni oyunlar piyasaya sürülmeye devam ediyor. Piyasaya yeni sürülen oyunların yanı sıra daha önce sürülmüş fakat farklı platformlara çıkış yapmaya hazırlanan oyunlar da yeni yerlerini almaya başlıyor. PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS ve Android için çıkacak yeni oyunlarda bu hafta neler var? Aksiyon, macera, simülasyon ve daha fazla türde pek çok oyun 22 – 28 Ağustos arasında çıkış yapmaya hazırlanıyor. Peki, Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? Detayları haberimizde…
Her hafta olduğu gibi bu hafta da yeni oyunlar, oyuncularla buluşmaya hazırlanıyor. Aksiyon türünden simülasyonuna kadar bu hafta tüm platformlarda çıkacak yeni oyunları sizler için listeledik. İşte bu hafta piyasaya çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
22 – 28 Ağustos 2022 tarihleri arasında PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS ve Android için çıkış yapacak oyunları sizler için derledik. İşte bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths – PC, PS, Xbox, Stadia
- Yars: Recharged –Switch, Xbox Series X
- Midnight Fight Express – PC, PS4
- Saints Row – PC, PS5
- Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack – PC
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? – PC, PS, Xbox, Switch
- Total War: Warhammer 3: Champions Of Chaos – PC
- Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory – PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2 – PC
- Smite – Patch 9.8 – PC, PS4
- Kid Ball Adventure – Xbox One, PlayStation 5
- Flat Heroes –Xbox Series X, Xbox One
- Islets – PC, Switch
- Warriors of the Nile 2 – PC
- Path of Exile: Lake of Kalandra – Xbox One, PS4
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance – PC, PS, Xbox, Switch
- Shin Chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – PS4
- Starless – PC
- SaGa Frontier 2 – Switch, PS4
- Monster Outbreak – Switch, PC
- Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid –Switch, PS4
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist – PC, Switch
- HAAK – PC, Switch
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 –PC, PS, Xbox, Switch
- Richman 10 – Xbox One
- Idol Manager – Switch
- A.V.A Global – PC
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All – PC, PS, Xbox, Switch
- PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC - PC, PS, Xbox, Switch
- The Company Man – PC, PS, Xbox, Switch
- BROK the InvestiGator - PC, PS, Xbox, Switch
- Soul Hackers 2 - PC, PS, Xbox
- Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction: Complete Collection – PS4, Switch, Xbox One
- Prime of Flames – PC
- Overloop - PC, PS, Xbox, Switch