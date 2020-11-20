Ezhel ve Kelvyn Colt - LINK UP sözleri nelerdir?

Ezhel ve Kelvyn Colt - LINK UP sözleri nelerdir? İngilizce, Almanca ve Türkçe'den oluşan şarkı LINK UP sözleri nelerdir?

Ezhel ve Kelvyn Colt - LINK UP sözleri nelerdir? İngilizce, Almanca ve Türkçe'den oluşan şarkı LINK UP sözleri nelerdir? Çok sevilen Ezhel ve Kelvyn Colt'un LINK UP şarkı sözleri nelerdir? İşte detaylar haberimizde...

EZHEL-KELVYN COLT-LİNK UP ŞARKI SÖZLERİ

I wake up blessed

As I get vexed and deal with stress I come back fresh

U know de shit gets worse that's how it works I switch to next

Me and my Turks we swerve 36 Berlin Herz verletzt

They have no caicos but have the rifles to hear your final breath

Manitam rare like peace in middle east she's hard to find

Everyone wants that fame but it got two sides

Spot me in my favorite spot my spati

Mama said don't rap baby thank god that did not persuade me

Link up Lagos to İstanbul

030 312

No wahala as we come thru

Ich mache para ich mache fluss

Başkent to dünya wir haben es geschafft

Demediğin kalmadı bebe what's up

Hala ilk günkü gibisin kesat

8 kat fazla euroylan hesap

Tüm alemi gezdim konuşur elalem rahat ol

Düşman dolu sağ sol yapar hesap

Umursayamam sizleri bak tüm ailem rahat bro

İncittiysem pardon sözüm kezzap

Demetevler Cebeci ve Küçükesat

Oynarım kaderle kader olur beş taş

Uyursunuz uyanıkken beyninizde narkoz

Anlamanız da zor sır gizem esrar

Gel gor

Dikka drei Uhr nachts

My world

We don't sleep that much

Aktiv mit meinen shababs

Young G's ain't giving no fucks

65, to the 030, zone one nigga,

Got a couple post codes,

Plus I really live the shit that I rap

Been round the globe

Pin on the map,

I dropp that thing like I don't want it

If it hit you I bet you ain't no warning,

If I met you, you did good then common in

Acting bad every night, and say good morning

Guten Tag, merhaba,

Arkadash, kick down, ich geb gaß

Police am arsch,

Shawdy is da

Traphone is jumping

But I'm selling bars

Link up Lagos to instanbul

030, 312

No wahala

as we come through

Ich mach para, ich mach flus

Link up Lagos to instanbul

030, 312

Talking home, Yeah I got a few

Alles baba, mir gehts gut

Nobody can catch me,

Man I feel Like Leonardo in a Murcialago,

Watch me take off

All around the globe

I gotta get it

That's the motto

Came up from the bottom, Dont want no fake love

Sauce is so colossal baby catch up

Feel like Leonardo, no, they can't catch us

All around the globe

I gotta get it

That's the motto

Came up from the bottom,

Dont want no fake love