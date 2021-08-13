Ezhel & Kelvyn Colt - End of Time sözleri! Ezhel End of Time Türkçe çeviri! Ezhel yeni şarkısının sözleri!

Türk rap dünyasının başarılı isimlerinden olan Ezhel, yeni parçasını piyasaya sürdü. Kelvyn Colt ile düet yaptığı parça kısa sürede binlerce beğeni aldı. İngilizce olan şarkı hakkında Ezhel & Kelvyn Colt - End of Time sözleri, Ezhel yabancı şarkı sözleri, Ezhel yeni şarkısı, Ezhel End of Time Türkçe çeviri başlıkları araştırıldı. Bunun yanı sıra "End of Time ne demek, anlamı nedir?" başlığı da merak edildi.

"Ezhel & Kelvyn Colt - End of Time sözleri" başlığı Ezhel'in piyasaya sürdüğü yeni şarkının ardından gündemin merak edilen konuları arasında yer aldı. Kelvyn Colt ile yaptığı iş birliğiyle adından bahsettiren Ezhel, yeni şarkısını tamamen ingilizce seslendirdi. Ezhel & Kelvyn Colt - End of Time sözleri, Ezhel yabancı şarkı sözleri, Ezhel yeni şarkısı, Ezhel End of Time Türkçe çeviri, Ezhel End Of Time sözleri!

EZHEL & KELVYN COLT END OF TIME SÖZLERİ

[Intro: Ezhel]

From morning till the lonely nights

I'm all in, I'll be calling shots

On wrong ends

I'm a cornerstone in a corner all stoned all right

[Verse: Ezhel]

All these words I spit made a Türko rich

Had to work to get, I deserve a bit

Needed pain just to purchase it like it's Percocet

Immigrant, never ignorant, never heard of it

*

Places I've been through amazing and lethal

Misplaced in this maze, I've been graced with some hatred

Fresher than news and these news are the latest

Paid all my dues not to lose it again, G

I'm on my grind

[Bridge: Ezhel]

I'm on my grind

Wrong my rights

Right my wrongs

Right on time

Write me down

I'm blinded by all the light I've found

I'll strive

From mornings 'til the lonely nights

I'm all in, I'll be calling shots

On wrong ends

I'm a cornerstone in a corner all stoned all right

[Chorus: Ezhel & Kelvyn Colt]

I'm all in

All in 'til the end of time

Hey, yeah

I'm all in

All in 'til the end of time

Hey, yeah

[Verse 2: Kelvyn Colt]

You can't expect a man to change his mind if it's made up

No conversation I entertain could

Make one go take the time to reflect and grow

If a seed been sown

And the roots done spread, grown deep and old

From the bark to core

Check it out, it's all

Engrained

These times are strange

Folks don't move the same

Cling to their opinion likes it's all left to their name

Right against the left

Ain't no rightteous steps

Fighting with the bat

Nine, they got it strapped

Writing on the net

Hiding behind avatars

This ain't James Cameron, but cameras are en masse

You could pick your bias, alt facts, pick your lie

"BlackLivesMatter" not yet in their eyes

Strive for our "Freedom", how many lost lives?

Carpe diem, did you fight or fly?

[Bridge: Ezhel]

On my grind

Wrong my rights

Right my wrongs

Right on time

Write me down

I'm blinded by all the light I've found

I'll strive

From mornings 'til the lonely nights

I'm all in, I'll be calling shots

On wrong ends

I'm a cornerstone in a corner all stoned all right

[Chorus: Ezhel & Kelvyn Colt]

I'm all in

All in 'til the end of time

Hey, yeah

I'm all in

All in 'til the end of time

Hey, yeah