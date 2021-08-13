Ezhel & Kelvyn Colt - End of Time sözleri! Ezhel End of Time Türkçe çeviri! Ezhel yeni şarkısının sözleri!
Türk rap dünyasının başarılı isimlerinden olan Ezhel, yeni parçasını piyasaya sürdü. Kelvyn Colt ile düet yaptığı parça kısa sürede binlerce beğeni aldı. İngilizce olan şarkı hakkında Ezhel & Kelvyn Colt - End of Time sözleri, Ezhel yabancı şarkı sözleri, Ezhel yeni şarkısı, Ezhel End of Time Türkçe çeviri başlıkları araştırıldı. Bunun yanı sıra "End of Time ne demek, anlamı nedir?" başlığı da merak edildi.
"Ezhel & Kelvyn Colt - End of Time sözleri" başlığı Ezhel'in piyasaya sürdüğü yeni şarkının ardından gündemin merak edilen konuları arasında yer aldı. Kelvyn Colt ile yaptığı iş birliğiyle adından bahsettiren Ezhel, yeni şarkısını tamamen ingilizce seslendirdi. Ezhel & Kelvyn Colt - End of Time sözleri, Ezhel yabancı şarkı sözleri, Ezhel yeni şarkısı, Ezhel End of Time Türkçe çeviri, Ezhel End Of Time sözleri!
EZHEL & KELVYN COLT END OF TIME SÖZLERİ
[Intro: Ezhel]
From morning till the lonely nights
I'm all in, I'll be calling shots
On wrong ends
I'm a cornerstone in a corner all stoned all right
[Verse: Ezhel]
All these words I spit made a Türko rich
Had to work to get, I deserve a bit
Needed pain just to purchase it like it's Percocet
Immigrant, never ignorant, never heard of it
*
Places I've been through amazing and lethal
Misplaced in this maze, I've been graced with some hatred
Fresher than news and these news are the latest
Paid all my dues not to lose it again, G
I'm on my grind
[Bridge: Ezhel]
I'm on my grind
Wrong my rights
Right my wrongs
Right on time
Write me down
I'm blinded by all the light I've found
I'll strive
From mornings 'til the lonely nights
I'm all in, I'll be calling shots
On wrong ends
I'm a cornerstone in a corner all stoned all right
[Chorus: Ezhel & Kelvyn Colt]
I'm all in
All in 'til the end of time
Hey, yeah
I'm all in
All in 'til the end of time
Hey, yeah
[Verse 2: Kelvyn Colt]
You can't expect a man to change his mind if it's made up
No conversation I entertain could
Make one go take the time to reflect and grow
If a seed been sown
And the roots done spread, grown deep and old
From the bark to core
Check it out, it's all
Engrained
These times are strange
Folks don't move the same
Cling to their opinion likes it's all left to their name
Right against the left
Ain't no rightteous steps
Fighting with the bat
Nine, they got it strapped
Writing on the net
Hiding behind avatars
This ain't James Cameron, but cameras are en masse
You could pick your bias, alt facts, pick your lie
"BlackLivesMatter" not yet in their eyes
Strive for our "Freedom", how many lost lives?
Carpe diem, did you fight or fly?
[Bridge: Ezhel]
On my grind
Wrong my rights
Right my wrongs
Right on time
Write me down
I'm blinded by all the light I've found
I'll strive
From mornings 'til the lonely nights
I'm all in, I'll be calling shots
On wrong ends
I'm a cornerstone in a corner all stoned all right
[Chorus: Ezhel & Kelvyn Colt]
I'm all in
All in 'til the end of time
Hey, yeah
I'm all in
All in 'til the end of time
Hey, yeah