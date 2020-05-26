Britons prepare for further easing of Coronavirus lockdown
MAY 26: Coronavirus (Covid-19) silence remains in London's streets on May 26, 2020 while the government prepares to ease restrictions by first June.

26.05.2020 19:54 | Son Güncelleme: 26.05.2020 20:00

MAY 26: Coronavirus (Covid-19) silence remains in London's streets on May 26, 2020 while the government prepares to ease restrictions by first June. The British government continues to ease the coronavirus lockdown by announcing schools will open to reception year pupils plus years one and six from June 1st. Open-air markets and car showrooms can also open from the same date. -

Kaynak: AA

