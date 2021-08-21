'Best Interview News of the Year' award goes to DHA
Diyarbakir correspondent Burak Emek was awarded 'Best Interview News of the Year' in the '25th Zoom International News Video Contest' organized by the TURKEY News Cameramen Association (THKD.

The winners in 9 categories of the 'Zoom International News Video Contest', traditionally organized by the Turkish News Cameramen Association and known as the 'Oscar' of television journalism, have been announced. DHA Diyarbakir correspondent Burak Emek has received the 'Best Interview News of the Year' award. Emek received the award with the coverage of stonemason interview in Diyarbakir, Cuma Balikci, drew the attention of local and foreign tourists by making designs such as backgammon boxes, coffee tables, vases, tables, pigeon nests, and ablution bowls from basalt stones he collected from Karacadag, one of the volcanoes at an altitude of 1957.


