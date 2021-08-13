Ataturk's walking stick is put up for auction
A walking stick with miniatures claimed to belong to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk is sold at auction.The 92-centimeter-long walking stick with miniatures, which is stated that was given as a gift to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk by Shah Reza Pahlavi in 1932, is sold at an online auction on Sunday in the 15th...

A walking stick with miniatures claimed to belong to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk is sold at auction.

The 92-centimeter-long walking stick with miniatures, which is stated that was given as a gift to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk by Shah Reza Pahlavi in 1932, is sold at an online auction on Sunday in the 15th of August. The income of the walking stick will be donated to the TEV.

"CARVING ART WAS USED ON THE WALKING STICK""The most important piece of the auction is the walking stick with miniatures, which belonged to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and was given to him as a gift by Shah Reza Pahlavi in 1932 when Turkey-Iranian relations were at their peak. The walking stick is a work that stands out with its artistic features. It was used by the artist with the art of carving. The income of the walking stick will be donated to the 'Arthill Touch the Future Scholarship Fund' established under the umbrella of the Turkish Education Foundation (TEV)" said Huseyin Kocabash, the founder of the firm that organized the auction.

(PHOTOS) 

FOOTAGE: ----------------Footage of the walking stick-Detail image of the walking stick

-Details of other items in the auction


Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

