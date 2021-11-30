2 bus guards the 4 motorcycles on 15 Temmuz Sehitler Bridge

On the 15 Temmuz Sehitler Bridge, 2 IETT buses took cover for 4 motorcycle drivers who had difficulty in advancing on the bridge due to the severe southwestern winds. Those moments were caught on camera.

The understanding between motorcyclists and bus drivers in Istanbul during the storm, demonstrated again. Two bus drivers voluntarily shielded 4 motorcycles on the 15 Temmuz Sehitler Bridge in high winds. The buses, reduced their speed with the motorcycles, became a shield for 4 motorcycles on both sides. Motorcycle riders, who had difficulty in crossing the bridge, were able to cross to the opposite side without being affected by heavy rain and wind. Those moments were recorded with a mobile phone camera by a driver behind them.

FOOTAGE

- Mobile phone footage

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri

Haberi Kaydet