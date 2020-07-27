Xbox Series X oyunları neler? Xbox tarafından tanıtılan ilk Türk oyunu Exomecha geliyor!
Xbox Games Showcase etkinliğinde tanıtılan tüm Xbox Series X oyunları haberimizin içinde. Xbox Series X çıkış tarihi ne zaman?

27.07.2020 13:43 | Son Güncelleme: 27.07.2020 13:46

Yeni nesil Xbox konsolu Xbox Series X oyunlarının bir kısmı belli oldu. Daha önce çıkan bazı oyunlar, Xbox Series X için entegre edildi. Bazılarını ise "remake" olarak görebilirsiniz. Bir de Xbox Series X için özel olarak yapılan oyunlar var. Alfabetik olarak sıralanan oyunları aşağıda görebilirsiniz.

XBOX SERIES X OYUNLARI

Echo Generation

Exomecha

State of Decay 3

Forza Motorsport

Tell Me Why

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Avowed

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

As Dusk Falls

Psychonauts 2

Stalker 2

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Tetris Effect: Connected

Fable

The Gunk

Everwild

New Genesis: Phantasy Star Online 2

CrossfireX

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Battlefield 6

Bright Memory Infinite

Call of the Sea

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Control

Cris Tales

Cyberpunk 2077

Demon Turf

Destiny 2

Dirt 5

Dustborn

Dying Light 2

Far Cry 6

FIFA 21

Fortnite

Gears 5

Gods and Monsters

Gothic

Grand Theft Auto 5 enhanced

Halo Infinite

Hitman 3

Madden NFL 21

Marvel's Avengers

Metal: Hellsinger

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Outriders

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

Paradise Lost

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Pragmata

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Rainbow Six Siege

Recompile

Resident Evil 8: Village

Scarlet Nexus

Scorn (Xbox Series X exclusive)

Second Extinction: Reclaim Earth

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

The Ascent

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Medium (Xbox Series X exclusive)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Warframe

Watch Dogs: Legion

WRC 9

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Starfield

The Elder Scrolls 6

Grand Theft Auto 6

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

XBOX SERIES X ÇIKIŞ TARİHİ

Xbox Series X, Microsoft tarafından geliştirilen Xbox serisinin yeni video oyunu konsoludur. Xbox Games Showcase etkinliği ile ürün ve oyunlar tanıtıldı.

