Xbox Series X oyunları neler? Xbox tarafından tanıtılan ilk Türk oyunu Exomecha geliyor!
Xbox Games Showcase etkinliğinde tanıtılan tüm Xbox Series X oyunları haberimizin içinde. Xbox Series X çıkış tarihi ne zaman?
Yeni nesil Xbox konsolu Xbox Series X oyunlarının bir kısmı belli oldu. Daha önce çıkan bazı oyunlar, Xbox Series X için entegre edildi. Bazılarını ise "remake" olarak görebilirsiniz. Bir de Xbox Series X için özel olarak yapılan oyunlar var. Alfabetik olarak sıralanan oyunları aşağıda görebilirsiniz.
XBOX SERIES X OYUNLARI
Echo Generation
Exomecha
State of Decay 3
Forza Motorsport
Tell Me Why
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Avowed
The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
As Dusk Falls
Psychonauts 2
Stalker 2
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Tetris Effect: Connected
Fable
The Gunk
Everwild
New Genesis: Phantasy Star Online 2
CrossfireX
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Battlefield 6
Bright Memory Infinite
Call of the Sea
Chivalry 2
Chorus
Control
Cris Tales
Cyberpunk 2077
Demon Turf
Destiny 2
Dirt 5
Dustborn
Dying Light 2
Far Cry 6
FIFA 21
Fortnite
Gears 5
Gods and Monsters
Gothic
Grand Theft Auto 5 enhanced
Halo Infinite
Hitman 3
Madden NFL 21
Marvel's Avengers
Metal: Hellsinger
NBA 2K21
Observer: System Redux
Outriders
Overcooked: All You Can Eat
Paradise Lost
Planet Coaster: Console Edition
Pragmata
Rainbow Six Quarantine
Rainbow Six Siege
Recompile
Resident Evil 8: Village
Scarlet Nexus
Scorn (Xbox Series X exclusive)
Second Extinction: Reclaim Earth
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
The Ascent
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
The Medium (Xbox Series X exclusive)
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Warframe
Watch Dogs: Legion
WRC 9
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Starfield
The Elder Scrolls 6
Grand Theft Auto 6
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
XBOX SERIES X ÇIKIŞ TARİHİ
Xbox Series X, Microsoft tarafından geliştirilen Xbox serisinin yeni video oyunu konsoludur. Xbox Games Showcase etkinliği ile ürün ve oyunlar tanıtıldı.