World-famous Syriac nun returns to her village in Mardin after 36 years

The Dogan family, living in the Izbirak village of the Midyat district, joined the trend to migrate to European countries that started in the region in 1985. Isa and Nisane Dogan left their house in the village and went to Germany with their 10 children, 6 girls, 4 boys. Hatune Dogan, the 14-year-old daughter of the Dogan family who started to live here, grew up with a longing for her homeland. Hatune Dogan learned 12 languages besides Turkish and Syriac in time, and also became a nun. Traveling more than 40 countries with her humanitarian aid activities, and giving a helping hand to the poor, the sick, the homeless, students, and orphans Hatune Dogan has also written 22 books in Syriac and German. Dogan received awards from many institutions, including the UN, for her humanitarian aid activities and the books she wrote.

