Turkish products attracted great interest in Dubai

Yummex Middle East 2021, the annual confectionery, sweet, and snack products fair held in Dubai, hosts more than 180 companies from 40 countries. This year, 40 companies from Turkey participated in the fair together with the Istanbul Cereals, Pulses, Oilseeds, and Products Exporters' Association (İHBİR). The fair, expected to attract 20 thousand visitors from Africa, Asia, Europe, China, and South America, will continue until November 9.

"We produce mostly local products. We have a jam group, breakfast sauces group, and soup group. We also have a dairy group, and since we are local, our product range is somewhat wide. We have come here to introduce our products, which are mostly natural, additive-free, without preservatives, and are suitable for the taste and flavor of our region and Turkey. We had experienced fairs as visitors before. The support that İHBİR has given us is indisputable. Our perspective has changed, we are explaining our products in our stands. I also thank the women for their support. Hopefully, we will return with the orders we have received and good export news. Despite the pandemic, the interest is quite intense, and everyone who comes knows what they want," said Gulsum Ustun, the General Manager of Serize Hatun that is a member of İHBİR, a woman entrepreneur who participated in the fair.

