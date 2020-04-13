Turkey: 17 COVID-19 cases in open prisons, 3 dead APRIL 13. Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul holds a press conference in Ankara, Turkey on April 13, 2020. Turkey confirmed 17 cases of the novel coronavirus in five different open prisons, while three inmates have died of the virus, the country's justice minister announced Monday.

APRIL 13. Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul holds a press conference in Ankara, Turkey on April 13, 2020. Turkey confirmed 17 cases of the novel coronavirus in five different open prisons, while three inmates have died of the virus, the country's justice minister announced Monday. "Seventeen convicts in five open penal institutions were diagnosed with COVID-19. Three convicts lost their lives during treatment," Gul said in a press conference. Gul said there were no confirmed cases in closed prisons. "Of the 14 convicts still being treated in hospitals, 13 are in good health and one convict with a chronic disease is in intensive care," Gul added. He also said 14 judges and prosecutors, 32 courthouse staff, 79 of prisons and 34 forensic medicine professionals tested positive for COVID-19. As of Sunday, Turkey reported an overall death toll of 1,198. The country has nearly 57,000 confirmed cases. Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions. Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections have surpassed 1.85 million, with the death toll nearly 115,000, while more than 438,200 have recovered. .

Kaynak: AA