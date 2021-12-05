Toprak Razgatlioglu: I hope we will fight to be the world champion again next year

Winner of the World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK), Toprak Razgatlıoğlu said, "Hopefully, we will contend to become the world champion again next year."

The national motorcyclist received his award at the gala night organized by the International Motorcycle Federation (FIM) and the General Assembly of the European Motorcycle Federation in Monaco. The new regulation was approved and accepted by the member countries at the FIM General Assembly and the European Motorcycle Federation General Assembly, in which Turkish Motorcycle Federation Deputy Chairman Mahmut Nedim Akulke attended as a delegate. At the General Assembly meeting, the "FIM Family Solidarity Award" was given to the Turkish Motorcycle Federation for its support to VEFA social support groups during the new type of coronavirus epidemic (Kovid-19). TMF Vice President Mahmut Nedim Akulke received the award from FIM President Jorge Viegas.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, who made his mark in history as the first Turkish motorcyclist to become the champion in the World Superbike Championship, received his award at the night. Giving an exclusive statement to Demiroren News Agency after receiving his award, the national motorcyclist said, "It's an incredible feeling. Because I'm in the place I dreamed of. I went to an organization with my brother Kenan Sofuoglu before and said 'I hope one day I will too'. Now here we are. Of course, we had a difficult season and finally, we became the world champion. I am very happy about that, too, and we received a very important award here for Turkey, for us. We were in a very important organization. I am really happy. I hope we will contend to become the world champion again next year. I hope we will come here again."