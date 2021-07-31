The world premiere of 'Pandemic' ballet show has been postponed due to wildfire
The world premiere of 'Pandemic' ballet show has been postponed due to wildfire

The world premiere of 'Pandemic' ballet show has been postponed due to wildfire
The broadcast of the ballet show 'Pandemic' world premiere, which was staged by the artists of the ANTALYA State Opera and Ballet postponed to August 8.

It has been announced that the world premiere of the ballet show 'Pandemic', which is expected to be published on the youtube channel of the ministry by the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet, was postponed to 20.00 on Sunday, August 8, due to the wildfire disasters in many parts of the country, especially in the Manavgat district of Antalya.

Choreographers Volkan Ersoy and Armagan Davran staged the ballet 'Pandemic', which displays the difficulties experienced during the pandemic were explained in the language of art. The 'Pandemic' ballet will also be staged at the 18th International Bodrum Ballet Festival and the 28th International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival, which will take place between September 4-23.


