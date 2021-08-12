The extradition file of Sezgin Baran Korkmaz from the USA arrived at the court
It is learned that the extradition file expected from the USA for Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, the owner of SBK Holding, who was arrested in Austria while being sought with a red notice on money laundering and fraud charges, has arrived the court.

The first extradition file regarding Korkmaz was sent from Turkey. The comprehensive file containing the accusations and evidence against Korkmaz was also sent by the USA. Thus, the files expected from both countries for the decision on Korkmaz's extradition arrived at the court.The extradition process regarding Korkmaz at the Wels Court continues on the grounds of 'escaping, blackening the evidence, and committing a crime'. Korkmaz's lawyers filed an appeal against the court's detention decision on July 5th. Therefore, the hearing, which was scheduled for August 5, was postponed to September 22. The file was sent to the higher court to finalize the appeal against detention. After the appeal regarding the detention is concluded, the Wels Court will examine the comprehensive files sent from the USA and Turkey regarding Korkmaz and evaluate the demands. Korkmaz first demanded his release and then extradition to Turkey.


Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

