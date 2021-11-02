The Bosphorus was closed to ship traffic due to heavy fog
The Bosphorus was closed to ship traffic due to the fog that continued its effect from the night in Istanbul.The fog, which started in Istanbul at night, increased towards the morning. Due to heavy fog, the Bosphorus was temporarily closed to ships in both directions at 09: 30.(PHOTOS)
