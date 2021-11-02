The Bosphorus was closed to ship traffic due to heavy fog - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

The Bosphorus was closed to ship traffic due to heavy fog

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
The Bosphorus was closed to ship traffic due to heavy fog

The Bosphorus was closed to ship traffic due to the fog that continued its effect from the night in Istanbul.The fog, which started in Istanbul at night, increased towards the morning. Due to heavy fog, the Bosphorus was temporarily closed to ships in both directions at 09: 30.(PHOTOS)

İSTANBUL (DHA) - The Bosphorus was closed to ship traffic due to the fog that continued its effect from the night in Istanbul.

The fog, which started in Istanbul at night, increased towards the morning. Due to heavy fog, the Bosphorus was temporarily closed to ships in both directions at 09: 30.

(PHOTOS)


The Bosphorus was closed to ship traffic due to heavy fog

The Bosphorus was closed to ship traffic due to heavy fog

The Bosphorus was closed to ship traffic due to heavy fog

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
Göz gözü görmüyor! İstanbul Boğazı transit gemi geçişlerine kapatıldı

Göz gözü görmüyor! İstanbul Boğazı transit gemi geçişlerine kapatıldı

 Kuzey Marmara Otoyolu'nda kaza (1)

Kuzey Marmara Otoyolu'nda kaza (1)

 KUZEY MARMARA OTOYOLU'NDA KAZA (1)

KUZEY MARMARA OTOYOLU'NDA KAZA (1)
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
Haberi Kaydet
500

Çok Okunan Haberler

title