Redmi Note 13 serisi kaç yıl güncelleme alacak?

Exclusive: All Redmi Note 13 series phones will ship with MIUI 14 based on Android 13, in India as well as Global.

All phones will get 3 years of Android updates (up to Android 16) & 4 years of security updates.

These phones will not receive Xiaomi HyperOS anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/6s2l8vSxpL

— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) December 26, 2023