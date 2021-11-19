Stray dogs in Antalya enjoy the 24-degree weather temperature - Haberler
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
11 dogs enjoy the 24-degree weather temperature by taking a nap on the walking path in Karaalioglu Park in Antalya.Stray dogs enjoy the above-normal weather temperature in Antalya as much as tourists who visit the city.

ANTALYA (DHA) - 11 dogs enjoy the 24-degree weather temperature by taking a nap on the walking path in Karaalioglu Park in Antalya.

Stray dogs enjoy the above-normal weather temperature in Antalya as much as tourists who visit the city. 11 dogs take a nap on the walking path in Karaalioglu Park under the November sun. Tourists nearby take pictures of the dogs and capture those moments with the camera.


