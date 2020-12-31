O Ses Türkiye Mert Fırat "Stand By Me" şarkı sözleri! Ben E. King kimdir?
Ben E. King'in en sevilen şarkıları arasında yer alan O Ses Türkiye yılbaşındaMert Fırat tarafından seslendirilen"Stand By Me" şarkı sözleri! Ben E. King kimdir?
O SES TÜRKİYE MERT FIRAT "STAND BY ME ŞARKI SÖZLERİ
When the night has come
And the land is dark
And the moon is the only light we'll see
No I won't be afraid
Oh, I won't be afraid
Just as long as you stand, stand by me
So darling, darling
Stand by me, oh stand by me
Oh stand, stand by me
Stand by me
If the sky that we look upon
Should tumble and fall
Or the mountain should crumble to the sea
I won't cry, I won't cry
No, I won't shed a tear
Just as long as you stand, stand by me
And darling, darling
Stand by me, oh stand by me
Oh stand now, stand by me
Stand by me
Darling, darling
Stand by me, oh stand by me
Oh stand now, stand by me, stand by me
Whenever you're in trouble won't you stand by me
Oh stand by me, oh won't you stand now, stand
Stand by me...
BEN E. KİND KİMDİR?
Benjamin Earl King daha çok Ben E. King olarak bilinen bir Amerikalı soul şarkıcısı. Ben E. King denilince akla gelen ilk şarkı bestesini yaptığı ve söylediği "Stand by Me" dir. Şarkı Amerika Birleşik Devletlerinde U.S. Top 10'de 1961 ve 1986 yıllarında ve İngiltere'de 1 numaralı hit olmuştur.