O Ses Türkiye Mert Fırat "Stand By Me" şarkı sözleri! Ben E. King kimdir?

Birbirinden değerli sanatçıların seslendirdiği O Ses Türkiye Mert Fırat "Stand By Me" şarkı sözleri! Ben E. King kimdir?

Ben E. King'in en sevilen şarkıları arasında yer alan O Ses Türkiye yılbaşındaMert Fırat tarafından seslendirilen"Stand By Me" şarkı sözleri! Ben E. King kimdir?

O SES TÜRKİYE MERT FIRAT "STAND BY ME ŞARKI SÖZLERİ

When the night has come

And the land is dark

And the moon is the only light we'll see

No I won't be afraid

Oh, I won't be afraid

Just as long as you stand, stand by me

So darling, darling

Stand by me, oh stand by me

Oh stand, stand by me

Stand by me

If the sky that we look upon

Should tumble and fall

Or the mountain should crumble to the sea

I won't cry, I won't cry

No, I won't shed a tear

Just as long as you stand, stand by me

And darling, darling

Stand by me, oh stand by me

Oh stand now, stand by me

Stand by me

Darling, darling

Stand by me, oh stand by me

Oh stand now, stand by me, stand by me

Whenever you're in trouble won't you stand by me

Oh stand by me, oh won't you stand now, stand

Stand by me...

BEN E. KİND KİMDİR?

Benjamin Earl King daha çok Ben E. King olarak bilinen bir Amerikalı soul şarkıcısı. Ben E. King denilince akla gelen ilk şarkı bestesini yaptığı ve söylediği "Stand by Me" dir. Şarkı Amerika Birleşik Devletlerinde U.S. Top 10'de 1961 ve 1986 yıllarında ve İngiltere'de 1 numaralı hit olmuştur.