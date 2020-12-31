O Ses Türkiye Mert Fırat "Stand By Me" şarkı sözleri! Ben E. King kimdir?
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ FOTOGALERİ YAZARLAR TÜMÜ

O Ses Türkiye Mert Fırat "Stand By Me" şarkı sözleri! Ben E. King kimdir?

31.12.2020 21:02 | Son Güncelleme: 31.12.2020 21:06
O Ses Türkiye Mert Fırat

Birbirinden değerli sanatçıların seslendirdiği O Ses Türkiye Mert Fırat "Stand By Me" şarkı sözleri! Ben E. King kimdir?

Ben E. King'in en sevilen şarkıları arasında yer alan O Ses Türkiye yılbaşındaMert Fırat tarafından seslendirilen"Stand By Me" şarkı sözleri! Ben E. King kimdir?

O SES TÜRKİYE MERT FIRAT "STAND BY ME ŞARKI SÖZLERİ

When the night has come

And the land is dark

And the moon is the only light we'll see

No I won't be afraid

Oh, I won't be afraid

Just as long as you stand, stand by me

So darling, darling

Stand by me, oh stand by me

Oh stand, stand by me

Stand by me

If the sky that we look upon

Should tumble and fall

Or the mountain should crumble to the sea

I won't cry, I won't cry

No, I won't shed a tear

Just as long as you stand, stand by me

And darling, darling

Stand by me, oh stand by me

Oh stand now, stand by me

Stand by me

Darling, darling

Stand by me, oh stand by me

Oh stand now, stand by me, stand by me

Whenever you're in trouble won't you stand by me

Oh stand by me, oh won't you stand now, stand

Stand by me...

BEN E. KİND KİMDİR?

Benjamin Earl King daha çok Ben E. King olarak bilinen bir Amerikalı soul şarkıcısı. Ben E. King denilince akla gelen ilk şarkı bestesini yaptığı ve söylediği "Stand by Me" dir. Şarkı Amerika Birleşik Devletlerinde U.S. Top 10'de 1961 ve 1986 yıllarında ve İngiltere'de 1 numaralı hit olmuştur.

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Manşet Haberler

Son Dakika Haberleri

Kim Milyoner Olmak İster 31 Aralık Sorusu Cevabı Nedir? Kim Milyoner Olmak İster 30 Bin TL'lik soru!İbo Show yılbaşı özel şarkıları : İbrahim Tatlıses, Bülent Ersoy, Serdar Ortaç, Seda Sayan, Hande Yener, Şafak Sezer şarkılarıBurak Kut - Yaşandı Bitti şarkı sözleri! Yaşandı Bitti saygısızca şarkısının tüm sözleri nelerdir? Burak Kut kimdir?Tiktok yılbaşı konserleri, gösterileri: Sihirbaz Aytaç, CZN Burak, 2Day Dance, Dj Serdar Ayyıldız TiktokTurkeyLive konserleri ne zaman, saat kaçta?Kim Milyoner Olmak İster Yılbaşı Özel konuğu Emel Müftüoğlu kimdir? 2021 Yılbaşı Özel Emel Müftüoğlu kaç yaşında, nereli?Son Dakika: Bugün 31 Aralık sokağa çıkma yasağı saat kaçta başlıyor? 4 günlük yılbaşı sokağa çıkma yasağı ne zaman bitiyor?Ermenistan'dan Türk ürünlerinin tedarikine 6 ay yasakSosyal medyadaki uygunsuz video hayatını kararttı! Kazağından tanıdığı kadın eşi çıkınca soluğu mahkemede aldıSON DAKİKA! Bugün yılbaşında sokağa çıkma yasağı saat kaçta başlıyor? 4 günlük Yılbaşı sokağa çıkma yasağı ne zaman bitiyor?İzmir'de deprem sondakika: 30 Aralık İzmir ve çevresinde deprem mi oldu? Kandilli AFAD Ege son dakika depremleriSondakika İzmir'de deprem mi oldu? 30 Aralık İzmir ve çevresinde deprem mi oldu? Kandilli AFAD Ege son dakika depremleriSON DAKİKA | KPSS 2020/2 Tercih Kılavuzu yayımlandı! KPSS-2022/2 tercihleri ne zaman ve nasıl yapılacak?
Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haberler.com Facebook Sayfası Haberler.com Twitter Sayfası Haberler.com Instagram Sayfası
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Foto Galeri Yazarlar
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Cahit Özkan Hulusi Akar Süleyman Soylu Selahattin Demirtaş Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Magazin Acun Ilıcalı Burak Özçivit Demet Özdemir Murat Dalkılıç
Spor Can Bartu Ryan Babel Ersun Yanal Fırat Aydınus Oğulcan Çağlayan
Tüm Haberler Türk Yılbaşı Yeni Yıl Galatasaray
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Şu an buradasınız: O Ses Türkiye Mert Fırat "Stand By Me" şarkı sözleri! Ben E. King kimdir? - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir] 31.12.2020 21:06:23. #1.15#
title