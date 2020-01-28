: Libya: Haftar forces shell school, 3 children killed

28.01.2020 20:45 | Son Güncelleme: 28.01.2020 20:47

JANUARY 28: Damaged cars and buildings are seen after forces loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar targeted a school compound southern Tripoli, Libya on January 28, 2020. At least three children were killed and two others injured on Tuesday when forces loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar targeted a school compound in the capital Tripoli, according to the UN-recognized government. Interview with Libyan Adnan Izzeddin whose house was damaged in the attack on Tuesday. .

Kaynak: AA

Haber Videosu