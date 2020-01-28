Libya: Haftar forces shell school, 3 children killed
Haberler » Güncel » Libya: Haftar forces shell school, 3 children killed - Haber

Libya: Haftar forces shell school, 3 children killed

JANUARY 28: Damaged cars and buildings are seen after forces loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar targeted a school compound southern Tripoli, Libya on January 28, 2020.

28.01.2020 20:45 | Son Güncelleme: 28.01.2020 20:47
Libya: Haftar forces shell school, 3 children killed

JANUARY 28: Damaged cars and buildings are seen after forces loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar targeted a school compound southern , on January 28, 2020. At least three children were killed and two others injured on Tuesday when forces loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar targeted a school compound in the capital Tripoli, according to the UN-recognized government. Interview with Libyan Adnan Izzeddin whose house was damaged in the attack on Tuesday. .

Kaynak: AA

Haber Videosu

: Libya: Haftar forces shell school, 3 children killed
Haberler.com Google NewsTakip Et Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder Instagram SayfasıTakip Et

Manşet

Haberler