Washington'daki Kennedy Center'ın adı değiştirildi

ABD'nin başkenti Washington'da bulunan ve kentin kültürel simgelerinden kabul edilen Kennedy Center'ın adı yenilendi. Merkezin yeni adı, mevcut ABD Başkanı Donald J. Trump ile suikast sonucu hayatını kaybeden eski ABD Başkanı John F. Kennedy'yi aynı çatı altında buluşturacak şekilde 'The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts' olarak belirlendi.