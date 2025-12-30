Haberler

Washington'daki Kennedy Center'ın adı değiştirildi

Güncelleme:
Washington'daki Kennedy Center'ın adı, mevcut ABD Başkanı Donald J. Trump ile eski Başkan John F. Kennedy'yi anmak amacıyla 'The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts' olarak değiştirildi.

ABD'nin başkenti Washington'da yer alan 'John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' binasının adı 'The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts' olarak değiştirildi.

ABD'nin başkenti Washington'da bulunan ve kentin kültürel simgelerinden kabul edilen Kennedy Center'ın adı yenilendi. Merkezin yeni adı, mevcut ABD Başkanı Donald J. Trump ile suikast sonucu hayatını kaybeden eski ABD Başkanı John F. Kennedy'yi aynı çatı altında buluşturacak şekilde 'The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts' olarak belirlendi.

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı / Kültür Sanat
