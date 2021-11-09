Kolombiyalı kahve girişimcisinden geçim sıkıntısı yaşayanlar için iş imkanı

Kolombiyalı Andres Felipe Gomes yüksek kalite uygun fiyata kahve satma amacıyla kurduğu şirketi "Andariego"yu daha sonra büyüterek çalışan kadrosunu 30'a çıkardı. Şirket düşük maliyetle masrafları asgari düzeyde tutarak, işgücü piyasasında yer bulmakta zorlanan Venezuelalı göçmenler, evsizler ve yoksul bireyler için geçim kaynağı olmayı hedefliyor. Şirket çalışanları Medellin kentinde, seyyar kahve arabalarında Antioquia bölgesinden gelen çekirdeklerden yapılan kahveleri 1 doların altında satıyor.

-Interview Michael Rivera, The Andariego coffee vendor

"I work in The Andariego, I have been working in The Andariego for four months, my sector is the center of Medellin I have my clients, I work in the morning and in the afternoon, I go through the same route because they help me a lot, they buy me, I Before I was a street dweller, as I know the area in Medellín, I used to be in the center lying on the street consuming vice, and thank God I have been clean for three years without using drugs, so I survive with the Andariego and I work judiciously. "

-Images of Michael greeting people, images of staff preparing thermoses with coffee and placing them in cars.

-Interview Andrés Felipe Gómez, founder and manager of Andariego

"Andariego emerged as an initiative in the city of Medellín 6 years ago, in order to revolutionize street coffee sales, we are introducing freshly prepared origin coffee to the market that has already existed for many years, with excellent quality. In the course of our undertaking, we realized that most of the people who work with us are people with a certain type of vulnerability and we focused a lot from October 2020 on supporting the resocialization programs of the Medellín Mayor's Office, punctually the programs of ex-street dwellers. "

-Images of different vendors dressing and preparing their cars, one of the walkers passing an avenue, images of the products they sell and the preparation of a drink. Images of a person having a coffee.

-Interview Andrés Felipe Gómez, founder and manager of The Andariego

"The boys arrive at the company between 5 am and 8 am, they pick up their cars and go to work, they return at noon to rest, heat up lunch and play board games. They go out to continue working at 2 pm and finish at 4 pm. "

-Image of a street vendor counting money, vendors having lunch, images of Andrés Felipe Gómez in the office and then putting away the cars.

MEDELLÍN, COLOMBIA, NOVIEMBRE 5: Michael Rivera, 28 years old, is a former street dweller in the center of Medellín, he consumed vice until three years ago, now he walks those same streets with his new job at The Andariego, an enterprise created by Andrés Felipe Gómes, who personalizes cars street vendor of coffee. The people who work there arrive very early, they work a day in the morning and in the afternoon, they give them clothes, various products such as aromatics, cookies and thermoses with freshly prepared coffee, which they sell for less than 1 dollar. This turns out to be a great opportunity to move forward for people in rehabilitation processes, extreme poverty and migrants.

Videojournalist, Tatiana Nino.