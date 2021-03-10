Kim Cattrall kimdir? Kim Cattrall kaç yaşında, nereli? Kim Cattrall filmleri!
10.03.2021 20:53 | Son Güncelleme: 10.03.2021 21:02
Sex and the City dizindeki rol ile akıllarda kalan Kim Cattrall kimdir? Kim Cattrall kaç yaşında, nereli? Kim Cattrall filmleri!

KIM CATTRALL KİMDİR?

Kim Cattrall (d. 21 Ağustos 1956), İngiliz asıllı Kanadalı oyuncu. Sex and the City dizisindeki Samantha Jones rolü ile tanınır. Bu rol ona bir Emmy Ödülü adaylığı,bir de Altın Küre kazandırmıştır.

KIM CATTRALL FİLMLERİ!

Rosebud (1975)

Deadly Harvest (1976)

Tribute (1980)

Ticket to Heaven (1981)

Porky's (1982)

Police Academy (1984)

Turk 182 (1985)

City Limits (1985)

Hold-Up (1985)

Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

Mannequin (1987)

Smokescreen (1988)

Masquerade (1988)

Midnight Crossing (1988)

The Return of the Musketeers (1989)

Good Night, Michaelangelo (1989)

Honeymoon Academy (1990)

The Bonfire of the Vanities (1990)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Split Second (1992)

Breaking Point (1992)

Above Suspicion (1995)

Live Nude Girls (1995)

Unforgettable (1996)

Where Truth Lies (1996)

Exception to the Rule (1997)

Baby Geniuses (1999)

15 Minutes (2001)

Crossroads (2002)

The Devil and Daniel Webster (2004)

Ice Princess (2005)

The Tiger's Tail (2006)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Miss January (2009)

The Ghost (2010)

sex and the city: The movie (2010)

