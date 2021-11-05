Illegal immigrants caught in the trailer of the truck

BİTLİS (DHA) - During the road control in Bitlis, 149 illegal immigrants from Afghanistan were caught in the trailer of the a truck, which was stopped by the gendarmerie. One person was arrested.

The Tanriyar Gendarmerie Station teams on the Bitlis-Baykan road practiced at the checkpoint. 149 illegal immigrants from Afghanistan, who have entered Turkey illegally in the trailer of the truck stopped by the teams, were caught. U.O., who was stated to be involved in human trafficking, was detained.

