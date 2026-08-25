Haberler

GITEX AI Türkiye Debuts in Istanbul: September 9–10, 2026

Güncelleme:
Facebook'da Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş WhatsApp'da Paylaş Google News'de Paylaş

GITEX Ai Türkiye, the inaugural edition of the world’s most trusted global tech and startup ecosystem in Türkiye, will take place on 9–10 September 2026 at the Istanbul Expo Center.

Hosted by the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye and supported by the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Türkiye, the event will convene global tech leaders, investors, startups, enterprises, and policymakers to explore the technologies shaping tomorrow—from AI and cybersecurity to fintech, e-commerce, data centres, and digital investment.

Bringing together 500+ exhibitors, 150+ speakers, and participants from 70+ countries, GITEX Ai Türkiye is set to become one of Eurasia’s most ambitious and high-impact tech gatherings.

Join us in Istanbul and be part of the movement shaping the future of technology at GITEX Ai Türkiye 2026.

More information: www.gitexturkiye.com

Useful Links

? GITEX Ai Türkiye 2026 Video Trailer

Enquiry Forms

? Book a Stand – Enterprises

? Book a Stand – Startups

? Register for your Visitor Pass

Social

? LinkedIn? Instagram? Facebook? YouTube

Ece Güneş
Ece Güneş
Haberler.com
DinamikPay'a el konuldu! 13 kişi gözaltında

Elektronik para şirketine el konuldu! Devasa mal varlığı devlete geçti
ABD'den 47 yıl sonra gelen Suriye kararı! Dışişleri: Memnuniyetle karşılıyoruz

Yeni bir dönem başlıyor! ABD'nin kararına Türkiye'den ilk tepki
Haberler.com
2000

Haberler.com'da yer alan yorumlar, kullanıcıların kişisel görüşlerini yansıtır ve haberler.com'un editöryal politikası ile örtüşmeyebilir. Yorumların hukuki sorumluluğu tamamen yazarlarına aittir.

Masaj salonu maskeli fuhuş organizatörlerine darbe! 6 şüpheli yakalandı

"Masaj salonu" maskeli fuhuş organizatörlerine darbe!
Çorum'da 81 yaşındaki kadın evinde ölü bulundu

Yakınlarının haber alamadığı kadın evinin balkonunda ölü bulundu

Dünyayı alarma geçiren restleşme! ABD yaptırımı başlattı, İran saldırı mesajı verdi

Dünyayı alarma geçiren restleşme: Saldırımızı beklesinler
Kuytulcular operasyonunda yeni detaylar! İran modeli casusluk ve sözde mahkemeler

"Hocahanım" kendini yargıç ilan edip sözde yargılamalar yapmış
Yeşilçam’ın ela gözlü dilberinin son halini görenler tanıyamıyor

Yeşilçam’ın ela gözlü dilberinin son halini görenler tanıyamıyor
Mbappe'nin sevgilisinin görüntüleri ortalığı karıştırdı! Gerçek sonradan ortaya çıktı

Neler oluyor orada? Gerçek sonradan ortaya çıktı
Nereden nereye! Bu çocuğu şimdi dünya tanıyor

Bu çocuğun adını şimdi dünya ezbere biliyor