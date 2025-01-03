Die With A Smile şarkı sözleri | Die with a smile şarkı sözleri nedir?

Üye Girişi
Die With A Smile şarkısının sözleri ve anlamı merak ediliyor. Şarkıda Gaga ve Mars, bir sevdiğiyle birlikte olma konusunda derin bir özlem ifade ediyor. Şarkı, belirsizlikler ve olası sonlarla yüzleşirken aşklarının aciliyetini ve derinliğini vurgulayan güçlü bir temaya sahip.

"Die with a Smile" (Bir Gülümsemeyle Öl) Amerikan şarkıcı-şarkı yazarları Lady Gaga ve Bruno Mars tarafından seslendirilen bir şarkıdır. Şarkı, 16 Ağustos 2024 tarihinde Interscope Records aracılığıyla yayımlandı. Şarkı birçok platformda en çok dinlenen şarkı oldu. Die with a smile şarkısının sözleri birçok kişi tarafından araştırılıyor. Peki, 'Die with a smile' şarkısının sözleri nedir? İşte şarkının sözleri...

DIE WITH A SMILE LYRICS

Ooh

I, I just woke up from a dream

Where you and I had to say goodbye

And I don't know what it all means

But since I survived, I realized

Wherever you go, that's where I'll follow

Nobody's promised tomorrow

So I'ma love you every night like it's the last night

Like it's the last night

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

If the party was over and our time on Earth was through

I'd wanna hold you just for a while and die with a smile

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

Ooh

Oh, lost, lost in the words that we scream

I don't even wanna do this anymore

'Cause you already know what you mean to me

And our love's the only war worth fighting for

Wherever you go, that's where I'll follow

Nobody's promised tomorrow

So I'ma love you every night like it's the last night

Like it's the last night

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

If the party was over and our time on Earth was through

I'd wanna hold you just for a while and die with a smile

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

Right next to you

Next to you

Right next to you

Oh-oh, oh

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

If the party was over and our time on Earth was through

I'd wanna hold you just for a while and die with a smile

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

Ooh

I'd wanna be next to you

Haberler.com / Beyza Nur Ergin - Gündem
