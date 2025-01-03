Die With A Smile şarkı sözleri | Die with a smile şarkı sözleri nedir?
Die With A Smile şarkısının sözleri ve anlamı merak ediliyor. Şarkıda Gaga ve Mars, bir sevdiğiyle birlikte olma konusunda derin bir özlem ifade ediyor. Şarkı, belirsizlikler ve olası sonlarla yüzleşirken aşklarının aciliyetini ve derinliğini vurgulayan güçlü bir temaya sahip.
"Die with a Smile" (Bir Gülümsemeyle Öl) Amerikan şarkıcı-şarkı yazarları Lady Gaga ve Bruno Mars tarafından seslendirilen bir şarkıdır. Şarkı, 16 Ağustos 2024 tarihinde Interscope Records aracılığıyla yayımlandı. Şarkı birçok platformda en çok dinlenen şarkı oldu. Die with a smile şarkısının sözleri birçok kişi tarafından araştırılıyor. Peki, 'Die with a smile' şarkısının sözleri nedir? İşte şarkının sözleri...
DIE WITH A SMILE LYRICS
Ooh
I, I just woke up from a dream
Where you and I had to say goodbye
And I don't know what it all means
But since I survived, I realized
Wherever you go, that's where I'll follow
Nobody's promised tomorrow
So I'ma love you every night like it's the last night
Like it's the last night
If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you
If the party was over and our time on Earth was through
I'd wanna hold you just for a while and die with a smile
If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you
Ooh
Oh, lost, lost in the words that we scream
I don't even wanna do this anymore
'Cause you already know what you mean to me
And our love's the only war worth fighting for
Wherever you go, that's where I'll follow
Nobody's promised tomorrow
So I'ma love you every night like it's the last night
Like it's the last night
If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you
If the party was over and our time on Earth was through
I'd wanna hold you just for a while and die with a smile
If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you
Right next to you
Next to you
Right next to you
Oh-oh, oh
If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you
If the party was over and our time on Earth was through
I'd wanna hold you just for a while and die with a smile
If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you
If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you
Ooh
I'd wanna be next to you