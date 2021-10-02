The dog Boji tracked with a microchip; traveled 29 stops in one day in Istanbul - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

The dog Boji tracked with a microchip; traveled 29 stops in one day in Istanbul

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
The dog Boji tracked with a microchip; traveled 29 stops in one day in Istanbul

The dog called 'Boji', which became famous for wandering in many public transportation in İstanbul, was fitted with a microchip and followed step by step through an application.

İSTANBUL (DHA) - The dog called 'Boji', which became famous for wandering in many public transportation in İstanbul, was fitted with a microchip and followed step by step through an application. With the tracking system, it is detected that Boji traveled 29 stops in one day, and at least 30 kilometers per day by public transport.

Touring Istanbul with public transportation and being viral on social media, The dog 'Boji' (Bogie) was fitted with a microchip. Last month, many people shared photos of 'Boji' traveling on the ferry, metrobus and tram at different times. Dog Boji gets its name from railway terminology 'bogie', because it always slept in the bogie area.

BOJI'S MOST PREFERRED LINE IS THE T1 KABATAS-BAGCILAR TRAM LINE

Boji was taken to Kemerburgaz Animal Temporary Nursing Home on 18 August with the help of the expert teams of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM) Veterinary Services Directorate. During the examination, a microchip was injected under the dog's skin. In this way, it was detected that Boji was previously taken care of, sterilized and left to its routine life on the street again. After the health checks, Boji went back to public transportation again. Thanks to both the microchip and the mobile application which was developed only for Boji, which station Boji is at can be easily detected. With the application, it was detected that Boji traveled 29 stops in a day and least 30 kilometers per day. Boji's most preferred line is the T1 Kabatas-Bagcilar Tram Line, but its travel is not limited to the European side of the Istanbul, Boji also travels to the Anatolian side of the city and uses the M4 Kadikoy-Tavsantepe Metro Line. Boji knows all the rules of travel, it waits calmly for disembarking passengers, then gets on the train and finds a place for itself. Boji is also loved by the passengers.

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE

---------------------

-Footage of the metro entrance

-The dog Boji wait the train

-Gets on the train

-Footage of the Boji on the train

-Boji gets off the train and takes the lift


The dog Boji tracked with a microchip; traveled 29 stops in one day in Istanbul

The dog Boji tracked with a microchip; traveled 29 stops in one day in Istanbul

The dog Boji tracked with a microchip; traveled 29 stops in one day in Istanbul

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
Bakan Koca, 18-24 Eylül'de illere göre her 100 bin kişide görülen Kovid-19 vaka sayılarını açıkladı

Bakan Koca, 18-24 Eylül'de illere göre her 100 bin kişide görülen Kovid-19 vaka sayılarını açıkladı

 Mikroçip takılan Boji böyle takip ediliyor! İstanbul'u karış karış gezip bir günde 29 durak kullanıyor

Mikroçip takılan Boji böyle takip ediliyor! İstanbul'u karış karış gezip bir günde 29 durak kullanıyor

 MİKROÇİP TAKILAN BOJİ BÖYLE TAKİP EDİLİYOR; BİR GÜNDE 29 DURAK GEZDİ

MİKROÇİP TAKILAN BOJİ BÖYLE TAKİP EDİLİYOR; BİR GÜNDE 29 DURAK GEZDİ
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Tunç Soyer Engin Altay Mustafa Şentop Binali Yıldırım Numan Kurtulmuş
Magazin Müge Anlı Özge Özder Gülben Ergen
Spor Mehmet Topal Alex Teixeira Mustafa Denizli Kerem Aktürkoğlu Halil İbrahim Dervişoğlu
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler Rüya Tabirleri Yemek Tarifleri Mimar Sinan
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Haber: The dog Boji tracked with a microchip; traveled 29 stops in one day in Istanbul - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 02.10.2021 15:47:43. #1.12#