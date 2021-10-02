The dog Boji tracked with a microchip; traveled 29 stops in one day in Istanbul

İSTANBUL (DHA) - The dog called 'Boji', which became famous for wandering in many public transportation in İstanbul, was fitted with a microchip and followed step by step through an application. With the tracking system, it is detected that Boji traveled 29 stops in one day, and at least 30 kilometers per day by public transport.

Touring Istanbul with public transportation and being viral on social media, The dog 'Boji' (Bogie) was fitted with a microchip. Last month, many people shared photos of 'Boji' traveling on the ferry, metrobus and tram at different times. Dog Boji gets its name from railway terminology 'bogie', because it always slept in the bogie area.

BOJI'S MOST PREFERRED LINE IS THE T1 KABATAS-BAGCILAR TRAM LINE

Boji was taken to Kemerburgaz Animal Temporary Nursing Home on 18 August with the help of the expert teams of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM) Veterinary Services Directorate. During the examination, a microchip was injected under the dog's skin. In this way, it was detected that Boji was previously taken care of, sterilized and left to its routine life on the street again. After the health checks, Boji went back to public transportation again. Thanks to both the microchip and the mobile application which was developed only for Boji, which station Boji is at can be easily detected. With the application, it was detected that Boji traveled 29 stops in a day and least 30 kilometers per day. Boji's most preferred line is the T1 Kabatas-Bagcilar Tram Line, but its travel is not limited to the European side of the Istanbul, Boji also travels to the Anatolian side of the city and uses the M4 Kadikoy-Tavsantepe Metro Line. Boji knows all the rules of travel, it waits calmly for disembarking passengers, then gets on the train and finds a place for itself. Boji is also loved by the passengers.

