Bronze belt of Urartian warrior found in the ancient city Satala

During the excavations in the ancient city of Satala, located in the Kelkit district of Gumushane, a bronze belt belonging to warriors from the Urartian period, on which there is the chief god Haldi and the symbols of plants and animals, and gallery, ceramic pieces, and stone figures were found.

4 years ago, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the General Directorate of Museums, the Governorship of Gumushane, and the Turkish Historical Society, excavations were started in an area of 25 decares in the ancient city of Satala where the 15th Apollinaris Legion from the 4 great legions on the eastern border of the Roman Empire ruled for 600 years. During the excavations in Castrum, which is considered the main camp of the legion, a bronze belt belonging to warriors from the Urartian period, on which there is the chief god Haldi and the symbols of plants and animals, and gallery, ceramic pieces, and stone figures were found.

