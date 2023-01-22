WASHINGTON D.C - Demonstrators march in Washington DC to show solidarity with Iranian protesters

-Demonstrators march

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES - JANUARY 21: Demonstrators march Saturday in the Farragut Square in Washington, DC on January 21, 2023, to solidarity with protestors in Iran, which was triggered by the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody. Demonstrators gathered at the Farragut Square and marched towards the streets of the US capital, demanding the US to declare Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a "terrorist organization", carrying banners that read "Woman. Life. Freedom," and "Stop Executions in Iran".