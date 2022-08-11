Lebanese man takes bank staff hostage claiming he cannot withdraw cash

AUGUST 11: An armed man in the Lebanese capital Beirut has taken the bank staff hostage saying he cannot get money out of his account.Footage shows tightened security measures outside the bank in Hamra neighborhood of the capital.

The armed man reportedly fired into the air and urged the staff to give him money.