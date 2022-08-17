Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 8 yeni oyun duyuruldu
Gamegar Haberleri
Xbox Game Pass'in Topluluk Lideri Megan Spurr'un paylaştığı yeni rapora göre yakında Xbox Game Pass'e gelecek yeni oyunları duyurdu. Ağustos ayının son son iki haftası içerisinde Xbox Game Pass aboneliğine 8 yeni oyunun ekleneceği bildirildi.
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC ve Cloud kullanıcılara özel olarak Xbox Game Pass aboneliğine eklenecek yeni oyunlar duyuruldu. Xbox Game Pass'in bugünden ve çok yakında eklenecek 8 yeni oyunu belli oldu.
- Coffee Talk (Cloud, Konsol ve PC) - 16 Ağustos
- Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Konsol ve PC) – 23 Ağustos
- Exapunks (PC) – 25 Ağustos
- Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Konsol ve PC) – 25 Ağustos
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, Konsol ve PC) – 30 Ağustos
- Immortality (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S ve PC) – 30 Ağustos
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (Cloud, Konsol ve PC) – 30 Ağustos
- Tinykin (Konsol ve PC) – 30 Ağustos
Discord sunucumuza katılmak için buraya tıklayınız
Ayrıca bugün ve önümüzdeki günlerde DLC ve oyun güncellemeleri de yer alacak. Naraka Baldepoint Showdown'a yepyeni bir coop modu ve Xbox Series X|S'te ve Xbox Game Pass aracılığıyla ücretsiz bir güncelleme olarak oyunculara sunulacak. Sea of Thieves: A Hunter's Cry güncellemesi ise 18 Ağustos'tan 1 Eylül'e kadar süren bir macera yayınlanacak.
- Elite Dangerous (Bulut ve Konsol)
- Hades (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Myst (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- NBA 2K22 (Bulut ve Konsol)
- Signs of the Sojourner (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Spiritfarer (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Twelve Minutes (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Two Point Hospital (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- World War Z (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)